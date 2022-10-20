East Grand River Closed In Downtown Howell This Weekend

October 20, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A portion of Grand River in downtown Howell will be completely closed this weekend and motorists should anticipate delays if traveling in the area.



The City advises that East Grand River will be closed from Michigan Avenue to Catrell Drive to allow for the installation of a new water main.



The closure will begin at 5pm this Friday and then re-open by 6am Monday.



A detour will be posted. A map of the route is attached.