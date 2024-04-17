Howell Earns "Best Main Street" in USA Today Readers' Poll

April 17, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Another feather in the cap for Howell's Downtown Development Authority, named "Best Main Street" in USA Today's Readers' Poll.



The announcement came down Wednesday.



"This is a true testament to the power of this community and the pride that our community has in itself," DDA Director Kate Litwin told WHMI News.



"I feel like everybody who lives here, works here, plays here, knows how wonderful downtown Howell is, and now we get to really share it with the rest of the world."



Howell's Main Street finished above places like Emporia, Kansas; Ogden, Utah and others.



According to a press release from the DDA, 20 nominations are made comprising communities from across America, and then, according to USA Today, the nominations are carefully curated by a panel of subject matter experts and USA TODAY 10 Best editors before being voted on by the public.



Once presented to the public, there is a 28-day voting period during which individuals can vote for their Main Street. People can vote once per day. At the end of the 28-day voting period, the nominee receiving the most eligible votes is designated as the Readers’ Choice for their respective category.



"I am blown away by the response of our community to this poll," said Howell Mayor Bob Ellis. "It is truly testament to the people that work hard to make this community great, from City staff, our Main Street volunteers, the DDA, the local Chamber of Commerce, our amazing merchants, and many other service organizations. This achievement could not have happened without them."