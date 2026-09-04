Howell Eagles Hosting Tee Up for Autism Fundraiser Sept. 19

September 4, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Tee Up for Autism charity golf outing and dinner is scheduled Saturday, September 19 at Faulkwood Golf Club. It's being organized by Howell Eagles Club 3607.



"All the proceeds go to Work Skills Corporation, which is also a non-profit organization," Shannon Oliver told WHMI's Dan Martin. "We're still looking for teams, sponsors, hole sponsors and raffle baskets."



Brighton-based Work Skills Corporation is a vocational rehabilitation organization that has been dedicated to empowering individuals facing significant disabilities and employment barriers.



"The deadline is September 10. Anybody, please, if you want to come golf and support a good cause, please do so," said Jim Hatswell. "We would appreciate any sponsors, or anybody who wants to donate a gift basket to raffle off. It's a team of four golfers. It's $125 a golfer."



That includes a light breakfast, lunch at the turn, and a banquet dinner with 50-50.



Email Eagleprez3607@gmail.com or call Doug Parent at (517) 376-2496, or Scott Tesch at (810) 772-3464.



You can find out more on the Howell Eagles 3607 Facebook page linked below, along with Hatswell and Oliver's interview with WHMI's Dan Martin.