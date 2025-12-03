Howell Eagles Club to Host Breakfast with Santa

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Fresh of last week's Thanksgiving dinner giveaway, the Howell Eagles Club 3607 is hosting Breakfast with Santa Sunday, December 7. The Club's Jim Hatswell and Sherri Palmeri were on WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



"Not only will Santa be there, but we're going to have some strolling singers, some quartet singers, crafts, some jolly elves helping Santa out," said Palmeri.



"It's also a great opportunity for family photos for your Christmas cards. We'll have some backdrops to take photos. Just a family-fun event."



Breakfast with Santa is scheduled from 9 am until noon Sunday. Palmeri said anyone interested in attending should call ahead, so they can get a good head count.



Howell Eagles Club also is continuing its holiday Angel Tree tradition.



"We have tree set up in our social room. There's a bunch of families on there. You pick a family and you help them have a great Christmas," Hatswell said.



This year, he said there are about 30 families on the Angel Tree.



