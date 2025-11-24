Howell Eagles Club Offers Free Thanksgiving Dinner

November 24, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Eagles Club 3607 is doing its best to make sure everyone in the community has a hot Thanksgiving meal this Thursday.



"If you do not have a place to go for Thanksgiving, we would love to have you. From 3 pm until 6 pm, we are giving away a free turkey dinner, with all the trimmings, pies and we have a lot of people donating their time to help out," Trustee Jim Hatswell told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madsion.



The Eagles Club at 141 Schroeder Park Drive opens at noon on Thanksgiving.



"If you're a family that can't afford a dinner, you can bring your whole family up," said Hatswell. "We'd be happy to help you and serve you a free turkey dinner. We love helping the community a lot."



The club's Facebook page is linked below. Or you can call (517) 548-1630.



Listen to the entire interview below.



Photo courtesy of Howell Eagles Club.