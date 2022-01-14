Howell Eagle Riders Fundraiser To Benefit Severe Weather Network

January 14, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A spaghetti dinner fundraiser, with a carry-out option, will benefit a local organization that helps the homeless in Livingston County with a warm night’s stay and access to services.



The Howell Eagle Riders began supporting the Severe Weather Network in 2019, and that support will continue to be shown on Saturday, January 29th with the dinner. The event will run from 5pm to 8pm at the Eagles’ Club, located at 141 Schroeder Park Drive in Howell. Cub Scout Pack 362 will be on hand to serve the meals which cost $10 for adults, and $5 per child. A cash-bar will be open for in-person diners, with carry-out orders also being accepted. Raffle tickets will also be available for a 50/50 drawing to be held, in addition to prize baskets and a limited-ticket drawing for a Walden Woods Social Membership.



Diane Duncan, Co-Chair for the Severe Weather Network, said in a release that their Board of Directors, staff and program guests are most grateful for the generosity, support and kindness the Eagle Riders have bestowed upon their organization. She said they are excited by their continued partnership with the Eagle Riders on this and future fundraising endeavors that will ultimately benefit men, women, and families within Livingston County.



The Severe Weather Network is a non-profit organization that provides seasonal emergency shelter to homeless adults in the county. Funds raised through the Eagle Riders event will be used to aid their guests with laundry vouchers, rental security deposits, renters insurance, automotive repairs, and transportation costs with LETS. The Network also connects guests with human service agencies to help them make steps to improve their situation with the goal of transitioning into sustainable housing.



The Howell Eagle Riders are a chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagle, chartered in 2010. The riders hold events and have activities to raise money throughout the year to support several Livingston County charities and families.



Contact the Severe Weather Network at 810-534-7625.



Anyone with a prize basket to donate to the fundraiser is asked to email Julie at livingstonswn@gmail.com.





Photo - Howell Eagle Riders presenting check in 2021