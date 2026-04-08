Traffic Stop Involving Howell Man Turns Up Meth, Mask, Guns, & More

April 8, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A traffic stop involving a local man turned up drugs, guns, weapons, and a suspicious-looking mask.



Troopers with the MSP Second District stopped a vehicle on I-75 in Groveland Township for speeding on Monday.



Police said the driver, a 46-year-old Howell man, stated he did not have a valid license. Roadside investigation revealed the driver had a warrant for CCW, carrying a concealed weapon.



The passenger, a 42-year-old Warren man, was a convicted felon and currently on parole.



During a search of the vehicle, troopers located a loaded 9mm pistol in a secret compartment under the center console.



Also found in the vehicle was 79 grams of individually packaged methamphetamine, 22 grams of bulk methamphetamine, two containers of unlabeled pills, marijuana, scales, 5 dangerous stabbing instruments/weapons, 4 vials of an unknown substance, another small baggie of a suspected controlled substance, and a plastic container of ammunition.



The passenger was lodged in the Oakland County Jail while the driver was turned over to the hospital for medical attention.



Charges are pending prosecutor review.



First Lieutenant Mike Shaw said “Great job by these troopers to get these weapons and illegal narcotics off our streets. The driver will also be lodged once he is cleared from his medical treatment.”