Reminder: New Downtown Howell Parking Enforcement Begins July 1st

June 30, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





New parking enforcement in downtown Howell starts tomorrow.



Beginning this Wednesday, July 1st, the City of Howell will begin enforcing updated parking regulations in municipal parking lots.



The Police Department says changes are intended to improve parking availability for downtown visitors, customers, employees, and residents.





The Department posted the following on Facebook:



“Here's what you need to know:



4-Hour Parking (8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, once daily)



The following lots are limited to 4 hours of continuous parking, once per day, between 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM:



City Lot #1 – Cleary's Lot

City Lot #3 – S. Michigan Ave. & W. Sibley St.

City Lot #4 – 2FOG's Lot

City Lot #6 – Snedicor's Lot



48-Hour Parking



The following lots allow parking for up to 48 hours of continuous use before the vehicle must be moved:



City Lot #2 – Pit Lot

City Lot #5 – W. Sibley St. Lot

City Lot #7 – E. Sibley St. Lot

City Lot #8 – Next to Fire & Ice Lot

City Lot #10 – Fire & Ice Lot



Please remember that No Parking zones (2:00 AM–8:00 AM) remain in designated areas near dumpsters where posted.



Parking signs have been installed throughout the lots to help guide motorists.

We encourage everyone to take a moment to familiarize themselves with the new regulations before enforcement begins.



Thank you for your cooperation as we work to keep downtown parking accessible and available for everyone!”





A link to the traffic control order is provided.