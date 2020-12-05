Voting Ends Monday For "Deck the Windows" Contest

December 5, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





There’s just a few days left to cast votes in the "Deck the Windows" Storefront Decorating Contest in downtown Howell.



The "Deck the Windows" Storefront Decorating Contest is an annual tradition in which businesses throughout the Downtown Development Authority District decorate their storefronts, or in some cases the front door, chimney, rooftop or entire building, in order to further beautify downtown and celebrate the holiday season.



DDA Director Kate Litwin tells WHMI local merchants have created some amazing displays this year and they ask public to come downtown and vote for their favorite. She says the promotion not only gets people out to enjoy the magic of the season but helps generate traffic for local businesses, which have put a lot of time and energy into their displays – adding it’s one of the few events they’ve still been able to do this year amid the pandemic. Litwin says they usually have a theme but with 2020, they decided to just throw it to the wind and say “whatever goes”, adding she thinks that people who visit the downtown will be surprised by a few of the displays this year.



Two downtown businesses will win the friendly competition by collecting the most votes for 'People's Choice Award' or being selected as the best storefront by Mayor Nick Proctor to win the 'Mayor's Choice' Award’. Voting can be done online or by texting different codes located in each window display. Voting runs through Monday. A $250 cash prize is awarded to the People’s Choice as well as the Mayor’s Choice. A link to more information is provided.