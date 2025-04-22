3rd Annual Downtown Howell Clean-Up Day Saturday

April 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Volunteers are sought to help spruce up and beautify downtown Howell this weekend.



Two local businesses have organized the 3rd Annual Downtown Howell Clean-Up Day.



Rooted Chiropractic and Quartz and Company are organizing the event, set for this Saturday from 11am to 3pm. Volunteers will meet in front of the courthouse.



People are encouraged to “grab your boots and gloves and let’s come together to make Howell beautiful for spring”.



Some tasks include:



-Cleaning up public spaces from trash

-Weeding around flower beds

-Possibility of painting a few areas

-Planting plants



Volunteers are reminded to dress for the weather but also for doing yard work.



The goal is to have at least 50 people helping out in downtown this year.



An event flyer is attached, with a QR code for sign-up. Links to the Facebook event page and to RSVP are also provided.



Sign-up sheets are also located at Rooted Chiropractic, as well as La Boutique.



Photo: Rooted Chiropractor