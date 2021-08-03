Howell Businesses Band Together To Oppose Melonfest Cancellation

August 3, 2021

By Jessica Mathews & Jon King / news@whmi.com





17 businesses have issued a letter to share their collective voice with City of Howell officials, the Police Department, Howell Area Parks & Recreation, and the community regarding the potential decision to cancel this year’s 61st Howell Melon Festival.



The letter asserts they’re a unified group of downtown small business owners "who strongly disagree with the decision to cancel any part of this great downtown event, including early closures of the festival tent." They "respectfully" asked that downtown businesses be given the opportunity to be heard regarding the decision. Among the businesses signing the letter are Uptown Coffeehouse, Main Street Winery, Carriage House, Howell Western Wear, and the Historic Howell Theatre.



The City Council called an emergency meeting on short notice Friday and voted unanimously to rescind the approval of the event application put forward by HAPRA - unless the organization agrees to close the festival’s beer tent at 4pm on Saturday, August 14th. HAPRA has until 5pm this Wednesday to agree. If not, then Council will cancel the event application and thus, Melonfest. Council also voted to suspend the city’s newly-created Social District that Saturday, which allows for the open consumption of alcohol from approved establishments within certain boundaries.



The letter says Melon Fest is the biggest weekend for shops and restaurants but its economic benefits reach far beyond the downtown. It notes the negative impact that canceling the event would have on small businesses and local melon farmers would be significant - especially after the past year and a half of lost revenue due to COVID-19.



The letter concludes by saying they hope that everyone can come together as a community to agree on a decision that will benefit all of the businesses involved with Melon Fest and are only just beginning to rebound – adding they want Howell to continue to grow and thrive and believe that unity and diversity is the key to a harmonious and successful Howell Community.



Meanwhile, city officials in Howell issued a press release in the aftermath of Friday's meeting, stating that while "City staff and leadership understand the complexity of the issue, the hope is that the sponsoring organization and the community can understand the concern for maintaining the public’s safety. The City of Howell chose to take decisive action to limit the potential for any negative outcome that may result when large crowds, high emotions and alcohol are involved."



Both the letter from business owners and the press release issued by the City are posted below.



Several of the business owners will also be guests Tuesday at 8:45am during Mike and Jon in the Morning.