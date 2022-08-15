New Bathrooms In Downtown Howell Delayed

August 15, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The construction of new restroom facilities in downtown Howell has been delayed but officials are hopeful they’ll be up and running before fall hits.



Howell Mayor Bob Ellis says the Downtown Development Authority approved putting in a modular building with four bathrooms right behind the historic courthouse, in the area of portable toilets during the concerts.



Ellis told WHMI they were hoping to have the bathrooms put in by now but work has been delayed due to all of the COVID-related logistical problems.

He says the lack of public restrooms downtown has been a chronic complaint for years.



While there are portable toilets available during concerts, Ellis says those aren’t the most pleasant. He says the new building will be very nice and it also has space on the outside for public art.



Ellis says they’re still hoping to have the bathrooms in by the end of September.