Howell DDA Director & Main Street COO Tenders Resignation

July 24, 2019

After five years of serving the City of Howell and its downtown, Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Director and COO of Howell Main Street Cathleen Edgerly is resigning.



Edgerly made the announcement Monday at a City Council meeting. She tells WHMI it has been “an extreme honor and privilege to work with so many dedicated and passionate community members, volunteers, business owners, local leaders, and board members”. Edgerly adds that “it’s been a labor of love” and that the city has a piece of her heart.



She notes that her resignation wasn’t because she wanted to leave, but instead because she was offered an opportunity that she couldn’t pass up to return to her hometown of Lansing to serve as its downtown’s Executive Director. Edgerly says she’s looking forward to pouring her energy and passion into the area where she was born and raised, but will continue to be a huge advocate for the Howell community and cheer them on for years to come.



Among the highlights Edgerly reflected on from the past five years are downtown Howell winning the Great American Main Street Award, revamping the Howell Art Project, and the Pop-Up Park Space project, which gave her the opportunity to represent the community at an international place-making conference.



Mostly, Edgerly says she has enjoyed building relationships. She expressed her thanks to the community and her coworkers for accepting her with open arms, “embracing the crazy at times” and their willingness to stand behind the city and its downtown.



Edgerly’s last day will be August 20th. (DK)