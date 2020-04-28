Howell Art Student Wins Back To Back Auto Show Poster Awards

April 28, 2020

A local art student has earned back to back yearly awards for creating art for the Detroit auto show.



Even though the 2020 North American International Auto Show has been cancelled, the popular NAIAS Poster Contest has carried on. And for the second year in a row, Howell High School’s Kirsten Smith has won an award. Smith, a junior, has claimed the Best Use of Color Award, and with it, $250. Last year, she won 2nd place in the 10th Grade Award category. Smith, in a release, said she drew the inspiration for her piece from the Auto Show moving from January to June, and “wanted to show the city making that change through showing both the seasons through the colors.” Her poster depicts a snowy Detroit in blues and greens, with the sun’s rays casting warm summer tones where they touch.



More than 1,000 entries from schools across the state were submitted. Smith said that when she learned she had earned honors for a second time, it left her with an indescribable feeling. She said, “It is unreal to win regardless, but twice? Crazy!” Smith then showed interest in trying for a third win in her senior year.



Posters were reviewed and judged by 2020 NAIAS Chairman Doug North, a General Motors automotive designer, a College for Creative Studies instructor, and State Farm representatives.



View all the winning entries at https://naias.com/poster-contest