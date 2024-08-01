Howell Deputy Chief Kelleher Recognized by MI Attorney General

August 1, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Deputy Police Chief Matthew Kelleher this week received the Michigan attorney general's "Above and Beyond the Call of Duty" award for his efforts maintaining the department's accreditation, along with helping other departments receive accreditation as well.



AG Nessel personally presented Chief Kelleher with his certificate Thursday.



"This is for taking a leadership role as accreditation manager and the responsibility of ensuring the city of Howell's police department met 126 acccreditation standards. That's a lot. Allowing the department to be re-accredited for 2023 and for being well-versed in all things accreditation and performing accreditation assessment for other agencies," said Nessel.



"Law enforcement officers are real-life heroes and often place themselves at great risk in order to protect the members of communities they serve."



The attorney general also recognized a pair of Novi officers for overseeing the design of new patrol vehicles in that city.