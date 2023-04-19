Grant Funds Sought For Big Project In Downtown Howell

April 19, 2023

Grant funding is being pursued for a project that could completely transform part of downtown Howell into a recreational area and public gathering space.



A public hearing was held at last week’s City Council meeting on the Depot Lot and Walnut Street Improvement Project, which is part of the requirements for Community Development Block Grant or CDBG funding.



It’s the area north of Clinton Street and east of Walnut near the train depot and Summit Gardens.



Conceptual plans were presented during the meeting, which call for a large pavilion and winter ice skating rink that could also be used in the summer for the Farmer’s Market and other events.



The project will focus on seasonality and support universal design aspects to increase accessibility for people of all abilities - which has been an increasing focus for the City. Plans call for public seating throughout, a large above-ground fire pit, a potentially-interactive water fountain system/splash pad, shade trees and landscaping, and concessions and restrooms. Parking would be reconfigured, with more spaces added.



The plans were well received by those in the audience, with some questions posed about maintenance – which the City would be responsible for. City Manager Erv Suida said they’re aware of management and maintenance issues, as well as additional staffing – noting they’ll also need a Zamboni for the skating rink.



The City is applying for a Public Gathering Spaces Grant to reconstruct the Depot Lot and Walnut Street area and seeking the full $2 (m) million, with a 10% match required.



The City’s funding commitment would be $4.9 (m) million, with a total project cost of $7.6 (m) million.



Livingston County Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin has already secured $750,000 in federal funding for the City toward the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Depot Lot.



Council approved a resolution authorizing submission of the grant application, which is due no later than April 28th.



The grant awards are expected to be awarded in July. If successful, the City is looking at fall design and engineering work and a construction award in the following fall of 2024. Actual construction would begin in late fall of 2024 but really kick off in spring of 2025 with full completion targeted for December of 2025.



More renderings are available in the meeting packet. That link is provided.