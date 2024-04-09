Howell City Council Reviews Concept Plans For Depot Lot Project

April 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Concept plans were presented for a large community gathering space project in downtown Howell.



City Council met Monday night and reviewed a couple of conceptual plans on proposed layout preferences and some amenity aspects for the Depot Lot project. It’s the area north of Clinton Street and east of Walnut near the train depot and Summit Gardens.



The project involves transforming the old lot into a public gathering space with additional parking. A pavilion will house an ice rink in the winter and then be utilized in the warm weather and summer for the Famers Market and other events. Firepits, benches, a warming area, and skate rentals and lockers are some of the amenities along with extensive landscaping and a decorative retaining wall. The design also betters highlights the historic Howell Depot Museum in the area.



Mayor Pro-Tem Jacob Schlittler told WHMI they still have a lot ahead of them. He noted the hard work of staff, council, and everyone involved - saying they’re all putting forth an effort the City deserves. He added it’s something they’ve been working on for a couple of years so it’s exciting to now have the project become a reality.



Schlittler commented they’re somewhat limited to community gathering places in the City now outside of State Street and this is something that can bring the greater area to one location. He pointed out they’re looking to add almost 200 additional parking spots that haven’t existed before in the City. Schlittler said parking has always been one of the hot topics and they’re trying to address what the community wants, and this is a very constructive way of getting it done.



Schlittler noted it’s further a fantastic opportunity thanks to grant funding received for the project.



One was earmarked federal funding totaling $750,000 through local Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin’s Office, while the other was $2 (m) million through the Michigan Economic Development Council.



It was noted by staff that the City will host some sort of community stakeholder meeting once plans are better developed to showcase the project.





*** Very preliminary conceptual renderings originally presented are pictured. Updated plans are in the works.