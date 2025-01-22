Contract Awarded For Depot Lot Project In Downtown Howell

January 22, 2025

The Depot Lot Reconstruction Project is moving forward with plans for a spring start in downtown Howell.



City Manager Erv Suida told WHMI they opened bids, which came in very favorable. A bid award has been conditionally approved by Council with C.E. Gleeson Contractors for an amount not to exceed $8.2 (m) million – contingent on approval from MEDC and HUD. It was the low bidder and has experience in similar work.



Suida said there are still some processes left to go through with their grants before they can enter into final agreements but from a Council standpoint, it’s been approved.



The City secured grant funding totaling $2,750 for the project.



Construction on the project will be taking place this year. Suida noted contractors are anxious to get started – maybe not so much physically but there’s a long lead time on certain items and they want to get them ordered to be ready for a spring start.



As a refresher, the project will bring 196 parking spots to the northwest quadrant of downtown. It will feature a pavilion that will house an ice skating rink in the winter, with a room available for rent for get-togethers. The goal is also to have skate rentals and sharpening available.



Suida said they are going to make it a really dynamic public space. It will have a water feature and fountains kids can play in, but not a splash pad. There will also be three fire features with large public gathering spots.



Associated is the “Parking Lot 10” project, on the west side of the Depot Lot that’s sort of a grassy field. That area along with Wetmore Street will be converted into the additional parking. The new parking lot will permanently close Wetmore Street, east of Civic Street, and add 136 spots. It will also feature two EV charging stations, some drought-tolerant landscaping, and a dumpster enclosure.

Suida said that lot will supplement the parking needs the downtown has and also the use at the Depot Lot that they hope to see.



