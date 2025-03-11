Construction Kicking Off On Depot Lot Project In City Of Howell

March 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Years in the making, construction is finally kicking off on a big project that will transform the downtown Howell area.



The Depot Lot Reconstruction Project will bring needed parking to the northwest quadrant of downtown and feature a pavilion that will house an ice-skating rink in the winter, with a room available for rent for get-togethers. The goal is also to have skate rentals and sharpening available. The space will have a water feature and fountains kids can play in, but not a splash pad. There will also be three fire features with large public gathering spots and extensive landscaping. The Howell Depot Museum will remain.



At Monday night’s meeting, City Council unanimously approved an easement agreement with the Howell Area Historical Society that grants a permanent easement to the City for the construction, maintenance, and repair of chiller equipment for the project.



City Manager Erv Suida told WHMI that acquiring the two needed easements for the chiller unit for the ice rink was the “final piece of the puzzle”. The unit will be located on the Depot site - not anywhere near the Depot but back in corner – and that will house the chiller to create the ice from November through March for the new rink.



The Historical Society agreed to provide the permanent easement at no cost but did include some conditions. Those include “removal of the chain link fence and installation of the historic fence removed along the rail to the back side of the depot property”, as well as lawn maintenance.



Suida commented the project is probably close to four years or work and planning but it is finally coming time to start construction - noting the contractor is on site and will start mobilizing equipment. Construction will slowly start kicking off with removals.



Suida said it’s a very exciting and probably the biggest the project the city has had in its lifetime that will have an incredible impact on the downtown. He said it will 156 parking spots and an incredible public gathering spot and it "will be really cool to see it progress and get done".



Starting this week, Walnut Street will be closed at Clinton Street to thru-traffic. Suida said they do have some businesses there and will make sure those are accessible and will work with them through the project to make sure customers can get in and out. Also closing will be Center at Wetmore Street, which intersects with Walnut Street.



Suida added the nice thing about the project is that it will be very minimal impact to the community and residents and driveways won’t be interrupted – saying “it’s just going to be something that one day will be there and it’s going to be amazing”. He said the goal is November when the project “will be done and open and people are skating”.