Informational Open House For Depot Lot Project In Downtown Howell

June 26, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An informational open house was held Tuesday to further inform the community about a big project that will transform downtown Howell.



Previously referred to as the Depot Lot Improvement Project, it has since officially been dubbed the “Fire and Ice Depot District”. it will feature a public outdoor gathering space around the Depot Lot and North Walnut Street.



The event took place around the Historic Train Depot Museum and Depot Lot located at Walnut and Wetmore Streets with various information stations set up. City staff, engineers, and consultants were on hand to answer questions and provide information. Around 40 people attended from 4 to 6pm.



Lauren Follmer-Szymczak said as a member of the Howell Area Historical Society, she’s very excited for the area to be redeveloped and for the Depot Museum to be getting “its moment in the sun”. She said right now, it’s kind of in a corner of the town and thinks the project will help bring it to the forefront.



Becky Follmer told WHMI the Depot is definitely a hidden gem and many people who have lived in the community for years have no idea its back there. She agreed the project will bring it to the forefront – which will be good for the museum and the history of Howell.



Business Owner Jordan Wester owns Like Mother Like Daughter Vintage Treasures downtown and said she’s “ecstatic” to see the project kick-off. Wester said she loves to see the beautification of the kind-of neglected parking lot to get redone, to shine on Depot Museum that’s such a huge part of Howell’s history, and to have a great space for everyone to use in the community.



The project was made possible through city funding and two grants. One is from the State of Michigan—MEDC Public Gathering Space Initiative grant of $2 (m) million; the other is $750,000 in Community Project Funding through local Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin’s Office.



Mayor Bob Ellis told WHMI it was a great event and people are very excited about the project – noting the ice rink is something people have wanted for years. He highlighted the grant-funded portion features a pavilion, an ice rink with a pedestrian mall and fire feature, as well as a fountain kids can play in. Ellis said another portion involves expanded parking so that people can come to visit and enjoy the town.



Ellis said the City will be going out for bids shortly, with construction to start next spring and everything should be complete by November of 2025.



Updated project plans and renderings are available in the attached presentation.