Howell Culinary Students to Participate in 'Bootcamp' to Prepare for '26 Statewide Competition

October 27, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Some Howell High School students are among 130 from several Michigan districts who will sharpen their restaurant and hospitality skills Tuesday in what's called the "Mastering the Heat Bootcamp" to prepare for next year's statewide ProStart competition.



Tuesday's boot camp takes place at the Great Hall Banquet Center in Midland.



The ProStart competition provides students with hands-on experience in cake decorating, food safety and knife cuts, business management, menu development and marketing. It is scheduled March 2-3 in Battle Creek.



Students who have completed ProStart program requirements are awarded an industry-recognized certificate called the ProStart National Certificate of Achievement. A COA means they have successfully passed both the Level 1 and Level 2 exams, and completed 400 experience hours beyond classroom time.



Students who receive the certificate are eligible for NRAEF scholarship opportunities and course credits at some of the country's leading hospitality and culinary arts colleges and universities.



Howell's Culinary Arts program allows students to run the Highlander Restaurant, learning all aspects of restaurant operations, including planning menus, creating recipes, preparing food, and serving as wait staff.



Students get real-world experience by catering private and community events -- business and social luncheons, family picnics and reunions, and much more.



Click the links below for more details.