Howell Couple Marries During Annual Melon Run, Hands Out Homemade Cake Pops

August 19, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



This year's Howell Melon Festival may be remembered most for Saturday's strong storms and damaging winds, but one local couple used it to vow their love for one another.



Dustin Vandy and Allison Snyder decided to get married along Friday's Melon Run route, and share their special moment with the city, while handing out homemade cake pops to whomever passed by.



Dustin told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison the newlyweds first planned to get married in September, but moved it up just a few weeks ago.



"We looked at each and were like why don't we just include the whole city, or something like that. So, we decided Melonfest was the best time, we get the run right past our house and decided, you know, why don't we shoot our shot with this," Vandy said.



The couple did not run in the event, with Allison describing an intimate ceremony as participants passed by.



"It was just our immediate family. It was super small, about 10 people."



The couple said they celebrated with the Rotary's popular melon ice cream.



As for the future, Allison says they have no immediate plans to expand their family, adding they "have enough animals for a zoo."



"Our future plans are to start a wedding venue one day," she added. "We've got big plans."



You can listen to the full interview on the WHMI Podcast Page linked below.



Photos courtesy of Facebook.