Howell Couple Establishes Three Endowments at Cleary University

November 17, 2026

Michael Klann / news@whmi.com



A longtime Howell couple is supporting local education and the arts through three new endowments at Cleary University.



Les and Jackie Stiner, Howell residents since 1970, have established a fund supporting the university's Arthur Secunda Museum, along with two scholarships for graduates of Howell and Brighton high schools.



The Drs. Les & Jackie Stiner Curator’s Fund for Interpretive Learning & Engagement will support museum exhibitions, educational programming, student and faculty collaborations, and community engagement. The couple became interested in the museum after touring its collection of works by renowned artist Arthur Secunda, which Cleary says is the largest collection of his work in the world.



Cleary recently recognized the couple by dedicating the Drs. Les & Jackie Stiner Art Exhibit Room, formerly the Meditation Gallery. The room features 22 monotypes inspired by the Book of Genesis, with additional works from the 69-print series scheduled for display in 2027.



“Art is an important part of business and education; that is why we set up this endowment,” Jackie Stiner said at the dedication. She added that the couple hopes to raise awareness of Cleary's contributions to education and the arts.



The Stiners also established separate endowed scholarships for graduates of Howell and Brighton high schools. The scholarships will assist incoming Cleary students who demonstrate financial need and a commitment to academic success.



“These endowments will shape the lives of Cleary students and strengthen the university for generations to come,” said Jay Redman, Cleary's vice president of advancement.



The Stiners have longstanding ties to the Howell community. Jackie taught at Northwest Elementary School for 32 years, while Les retired from ACE Hardware Corporation in 1998. The couple still lives in the downtown Howell home they purchased more than 55 years ago.