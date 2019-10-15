Howell City Council To Interview Four Manager Candidates

October 15, 2019

The search to find the next Howell City Manager has entered the next phase.



28 applications were received through the Michigan Municipal League, which was hired to assist the City with the national search. Former City Manager Shea Charles tendered his resignation in May. Council earlier met with MML representatives to discuss a profile, characteristics and attributes they want to see in their next city manager. The initial application review was done in closed session to ensure the selection process is confidential and that the names of interested candidates remain anonymous, until actual section of applicants are made to interview. Four candidates have now been identified for interviews.



Interim City Manager Erv Suida tells WHMI the 28 applicants initially identified were narrowed down to eight by MML through a process and criteria set by Council related to the type of manager they’re looking for. He says Council reviewed all of the applicants but really focused on the eight recommended by MML before selecting the final four candidates to move on to the interview stage. Those will be held beginning at 11am October 24th in council chambers in the basement of Howell City Hall. Suida says Council has decided to move forward with an open house that will serve as a “meet the candidate” event the day prior to interviews being held. The meet and greet will be held from 5:30 to 7:30pm next Wednesday, October 23rd at Cleary’s Pub in Room B. Suida says Council will host the candidates and the public is invited to stop by and meet them. He says after the interviews are complete, hopefully they’ll have a new city manager selected. (JM)