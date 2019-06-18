Concerts At The Courthouse In Downtown Howell Returns June 28th

June 18, 2019

A popular summer concert series will return to downtown Howell next week.



A variety of local area musicians will take center stage every Friday night throughout the summer on the lawn of the Historic Howell Courthouse as Concerts at the Courthouse enters its 21st season. The popular program is a free series of concerts presented by the Livingston Arts Council throughout the summer, featuring rock, folk and blues entertainment at an outdoor, pet-friendly venue. It will kick off with “Magic Bus” on June 28th and run through August 23rd, although some concerts may be cancelled in the event of inclement weather. The series will continue on Friday, July 5th from 7 to 9pm with The Rusty Wright Band - a group that organizers say has been called “easily the best blues band Michigan has produced in the past 10 years.” The band's innovative sound is described as a hot rod fusing of Texas and Chicago-style blues, swinging boogie and Southern rock, with a twist of Motor City grit. Attendees are being encouraged to pack a blanket or chair and bring a snack for the concerts or enjoy one of Howell’s many downtown restaurants before enjoying the evening’s entertainment.



For updates and more information, visit the Livingston Arts Council Facebook page. The link is provided. Facebook photo. (JM)