Howell City Residents Offered New Option For Yard Waste

April 19, 2020

The City of Howell is announcing some changes to yard waste drop-off and pick-up amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.



Yard waste and bulk collection services have been suspended through the month of April. Curbside trash collection is continuing as scheduled. Interim City Manager Erv Suida says yard waste has been deemed by most carriers as non-essential one reasons is they’re struggling same issues as everyone else trying to keep people separated but still provide a critical service such as rubbish and recycling removal. Companies are also shorthanded as some employees are dealing with the virus. The City’s refuse provider did one final yard waste pick-up past week. Suida tells WHMI they’re hopeful the service will resume the first week in May but that is subject to change depending on how the virus and lockdown continue to progress. He says the City is providing a dumpster located at the DPW building located at 150 Marion Street for bagged yard waste. A sign is up and residents can get rid of yard waste whenever it's convenient. Drop-offs can also be left near the dumpster and staff will load the bags. Those not physically able to load their bags and/or bring them to the DPW building can contact the DPW to have those items picked up.



Meanwhile, Suida says the City is looking to extend yard waste through the leaf season, which would go into December so people have other opportunities to get rid of their leaves and yard waste. More information is available on the City of Howell website. That link is provided.