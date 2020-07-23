Water Bills Stacking Up For Some City Of Howell Customers

July 23, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Some water customers in the City of Howell, like many others grappling with the impacts of COVID-19, are facing compounding bills and potential shut-offs.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer has extended an executive order protecting Michigan residents from having their water shut off through the end of the year. At a recent Howell City Council meeting held virtually, Manager Paul DeBuff offered an update on where things stand. He stated the governor has extended water shut off protections through December and informed Council that the City has around 20 or so customers that are not paying. The shut off protection does not wipe clean people’s bill, so they are stacking up. DeBuff said they are communicating that to those customers so they’re aware the bills are not forgiven.



DeBuff said the Finance Department is watching the situation very closely and it is an important concern for both the customers and the City. Some questions were raised about late fees and additional charges being assessed and if those compound for people who don’t pay their bills. Staff noted the City suspended all late fees starting in February based on the Governor’s order, so it hasn’t been compounding but their principal balances are growing. Some of the customers were described as habitual offenders. Councilwoman Jan Lobur commented that likely shows they were in desperate situations to begin with. DeBuff said the City is doing what it can to work with people and see what they need to do come December but hopefully they can collect as much as they can without hurting people in the interim.