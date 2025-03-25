City: Please Refrain From Taking Historic Bricks From Depot Lot Project Site

March 25, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Howell is asking residents and the public to please refrain from taking historic bricks as part of its big Depot Lot reconstruction project.



Council met Monday night and it was relayed that people have been taking bricks from Walnut Street, which is currently blocked off to traffic for the construction.



Work kicked off this month as part of the long-awaited project that once complete, will boast an ice-skating rink, open-air pavilion, water features, and lots of additional parking near the Depot Museum – which will remain.



City Manager Erv Suida told WHMI Walnut Street is an old brick-paved road, and one of the last in the City. He said the brick will be coming up but the good news is that they’ll be taking it back to the DPW yard for people to obtain at a later date.



Suida asks that people stay away from the construction site for their own safety - as it is an active construction site with machines out and un-even ground. He said the opportunity will come for people to get some of the historic bricks and plenty will be available - they’ll just have to wait a little bit longer and have some patience.



It was stated during the meeting all of the bricks will be removed from Walnut Street as part of the larger project, but the City does have plans for other projects they want to do with some of them. It was noted further there will be new brick in the parking areas, but not the old brick as it was tested and has “no integrity”.



The City will announce when the old bricks will be available.