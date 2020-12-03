Howell City Council Approves Tree Maintenance Contract

December 3, 2020

After a year hiatus, a tree maintenance program is returning to the City of Howell.



At a recent virtual meeting, City Council voted to award the contract in the amount of $39,200 to the low bidder, Arbor Master Tree Service of Pinckney. The contract calls for 48 tree removals and approximately 265 trims throughout the northwest and southeast quadrants of the City. A memo states the DPS budgeted for the program in the 2020-2021 fiscal year and publicly advertised requesting proposals.



Since the City did not budget or perform any tree program last year, there are now an increased number of trees that need to be removed or trimmed. The memo states City staff feels the program is necessary to continue to provide a beautiful and safe urban forestry. Howell became a designated Tree City USA Community in 1987 and has maintained that status each consecutive year since. All of the trees slated to be removed are said to be in a severe state of decline, dead or deemed a hazard by a third party certified arborist.



Mayor Pro-Tem Steve Manor thanked staff for including the item, stating the City has been falling behind on the forestry management program. Manor said he’s familiar with some of the trees on the list and was thankful they survived some of the recent wind storms, adding they do a lot of damage when they come down so he hopes they can get the company in for the work pretty quickly.



Staff was asked about the selected company and reported that other municipalities and entities were very happy, noting they have a number of arborists on staff that evaluates trees as they trim them. It was stated that arborists are always good to have on staff because unlike some other companies that might come through and sort of clear cut areas, an arborist will make sure the tree will survive and not be trimmed back to something unsightly.



In accordance with the City’s Tree Removal Policy, designated trees will be posted at least five days prior to removal.



