City of Howell Reaches Out To Community Amid Threats

June 2, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A social media post about “burning down Howell” made over the weekend was deemed to be non-credible by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, but nonetheless has created concern in the community about violence spreading to this community.



A post on the City of Howell’s Facebook page stated the City, “grieves the loss of life in Minneapolis and hopes that justice for George Floyd comes quickly.” It went on to say the City respects the rights of individuals and/or groups to peacefully protest and they are dedicated to being accommodating for the needs of those who want to voice their concerns through that avenue. However, it notes that the potential exists for peaceful protests to be hijacked by outside groups, similar to what has happened in other communities. And in fact, organizers of a planned “peaceful protest” set for Downtown Howell on Thursday have postponed the event, citing “overall concern for the safety of our community.”



Meanwhile, the City’s statement goes on to say that it will continue efforts to eradicate the negative racial stigma that some have associated with Howell as it is, “paramount that we act and are perceived as a welcoming community for all.” The City says they believe ending the stigma and furthering diversity in the community “takes a village” and they urge community members to continue to reach out to City officials to share ideas on how to achieve that goal.



The City says the Howell Police Department, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, as well as other state and federal agencies, are continuing to monitor and investigate any and all threats against the community.