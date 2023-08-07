City Working To Address Water Fowl Issues At Thompson Lake

August 7, 2023

The City of Howell is working to address some nuisance water fowl and other issues at Thompson Lake in Scofield Park.



At a recent City Council meeting, City Manager Erv Suida reported they’ve been receiving a lot of complaints about goose and swan droppings at the beach area and lake.



Suida stressed that they have had no issues with E. coli or closures. He says they continually test and all levels are extremely low if not zero at the beach and boat launch. However, Suida said it is a problem – more so in the grassy areas but not really the beach because they rake the beach every morning and can remove the droppings but their equipment doesn’t work in the grass. He noted they’re trying some new methods and will also be trying a deterrent spray made of grapeseed oils that it safe and natural but is an irritant to waterfowl.



As for the mute swan issue, Suida said they’ve notified the MDNR because they’re around the beach area and kids and can get pretty aggressive. He said the DNR and USDA are developing a plan to rectify issues so that matter is really out of their hands now.



In other news at the park, Suida reported work is progressing on the new universally-accessible kayak launch that people of all abilities will be able to use and stay dry as they will be able to launch and then return to shore without getting soaked.



Finally, demolition of the bathroom and concession facilities is expected this fall in anticipation of new facilities that are on order – which Suida said will be a really nice improvement to the park.