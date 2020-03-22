Transitional Housing Ordinance Approved In City Of Howell

March 22, 2020

By Jessica Mathews





After years of work, the Howell City Council has approved an ordinance related to transitional housing and special accommodation use standards but rejected two others.



A moratorium was instituted on July 23rd of 2018 for all special land use requests for un-related persons living together in single family residential districts. A memo states staff has worked extensively on Ordinance 929 after multiple rounds of input from the Fair Housing Center of Southeast and Mid-Michigan and a lawsuit from the organization. Council adopted the ordinance at its last meeting, which changes zoning ordinance and modifies standards for transitional housing uses and adds standards for special accommodation uses. The ordinance is said to represent the “lightest touch” the City believes is possible to take in regulating the use and still get the information it’s looking for from facilities.



Staff had been working on a separate ordinance to provide regulations for the licensing and operation of transitional housing facilities. Staff determined that a better approach to registration would be to expand the City’s rental registration ordinance, rather than create a new one to address transitional housing facilities. Council agreed and rejected that ordinance as recommended. Council also rejected a separate resolution that would have established frees for licensing of the transitional housing facilities. Staff recommended denial saying there shouldn’t be a separate fee for such a facility as they would be covered under the City’s updated rental registration ordinance.



Meanwhile, the lawsuit against the City remains open and alleges the City, Mayor Nick Proctor and Community Development Director Tim Schmitt have engaged in a concerted, ongoing effort since 2018 to prevent the Amber Reineck House from operating a long term recovery home in the City. An amended complaint was filed March 17th by the plaintiffs and notes Council adoption of Ordinance 929 on March 9th imposes onerous, arbitrary, and discriminatory zoning requirements on Amber Reineck House that bear no reasonable relationship to the needs of persons with disabilities. A scheduling conference is set in April. A copy of the complaint is attached.