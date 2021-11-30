2021 Sidewalk Program Nearing Completion In City Of Howell

November 30, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news





Work is nearing completion to fix sidewalk trip hazards in the City of Howell.



Council held a public hearing in October regarding the repair and replacement of sidewalks as part of the 2021 Neighborhood Sidewalk Program. Council awarded the contract to the low bidder, Mattioli Cement of Fenton, for an estimated cost of $131,396.



The project includes sidewalk replacements identified in a settlement agreement as well as replacement of defective sidewalks at locations the City received complaints or reports on. At a recent meeting, it was stated that work has been taking place and should be complete very soon, with some restoration work to follow.



City Manager Erv Suida told WHMI the majority of it are repairs that have been documented throughout the city as people call and report hazards and then a good portion of it was based on an ADA compliance lawsuit that the City had a few years back that must be complete by the end of this year. Suida said they’re happy to say they’ll meet that date and the requirements of the lawsuit; adding it provides a nice, safe means of pedestrian travel and it was a good project.



The contractor was said to have done an excellent job, including in what were said to be some challenging areas. For the program, the City splits the cost of repairs with homeowners but Council has discussed looking into more equitable funding options in the future.