Howell City Council, SEMCOG & Local Leaders Oppose Zoning Legislation

February 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A bi-partisan group of dozens of Michigan's local government leaders and representatives are coming together to oppose legislation related to planning and zoning that they maintain would strip local control.



The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments or SEMCOG, the Michigan Municipal League or MML, and the Michigan Townships Association or MTA are hosting a press conference Tuesday morning at 10:30am in downtown Detroit.



The groups and many municipalities oppose new bi-partisan statewide zoning pre-emption legislation that has been introduced in the Michigan House of Representatives.



If enacted, SEMCOG says the “one-size-fits-all legislation would strip locally elected officials of their decision-making authority, dismiss years of community planning work, and amount to a clear override from Lansing on local voices and voter-backed decisions”.



House Bills 5529 through 5532, along with related proposed legislation, have been championed by Representative Kristian Grant (D-Grand Rapids) and Representative Joe Aragona (R-Clinton Township). Other bill sponsors include Representative Jennifer Wortz (R-Quincy) and Representative Cynthia Neeley (D-Flint).



SEMCOG and others assert the proposed legislation would significantly restrict local authority by preempting local decision-making on key zoning issues, including duplexes, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), minimum setbacks, lot sizes, and dwelling unit sizes. They maintain that state policies should uphold resident priorities, provide flexibility that considers the diversity of Michigan’s communities, and support zoning decisions consistent with infrastructure needs, robust economic growth, and public safety.



The bills were discussed by the Howell City Council at Monday night’s meeting. Like many municipalities, the City opposes the legislation.



Mayor Pro-Tem Jan Lobur is among the delegates on SEMCOG’s Executive Committee, while Councilman Alex Clos serves as trustee on the Michigan Municipal League Board of Trustees. Both provided input on the legislation, along with the City Attorney Sarah Gabis.



Gabis stated the legislation deals with minimum lot sizes and other items related to development. She said it impacts the Land Division Act by creating a requirement that a municipality could not enact an ordinance that makes a minimum lot size more than 1,500-square-feet – which is a significant change and has significant impact with regard to a municipality’s ability to regulate lot sizes in their jurisdiction.



Gabis said another aspect addresses the site plan review process and requires it to be completed in 60 days – which limits a local jurisdiction’s ability to have additional studies done after preliminary site plan approval.



Gabis went on to say “it’s creating quite a stir among local jurisdictions”, and it’s good that Council is on top of it, looking at it and contemplating it.



When asked about why, Gabis said she believes the purpose is to foster an ability for more affordable housing to be implemented in communities by decreasing the lot size that allows for much smaller housing, which is more affordable.



Clos commented the legislation is “definitely causing a stir and a call to action” – noting there’s a handful of other bills that have yet to be introduced but are expected to right behind the others. From an MML standpoint, Clos said “essentially these sweeping mandates over-simplify the problem and ignore the unique needs and circumstances of Michigan’s diverse communities”.



The legislation is currently in Committee.



A link to the legislative analysis from the House Fiscal Agency is provided.