Pedestrian Crossing Improvements in City Of Howell

October 25, 2024

Jessica Mathews





A traffic signal modernization and pedestrian crossing improvement project is nearing completion in the City of Howell.



Signalization improvements are being made at the traffic light at North Michigan Avenue and Clinton Street, which is the only light owned and maintained by the City. There are five pedestrian crosswalks that will be lit – three on Michigan Ave and two on Clinton at State Street.



City Manager Erv Suida told WHMI they’re just waiting on the poles that hold the lights but everything will be wrapped up this season. Several other concrete repairs were also incorporated that were needed around town.



The project is 90% grant funded.



Suida said when everything is done, they’re hoping to have a safe way for pedestrians to cross both Michigan Ave and Clinton Street.



Suida further stressed safety. He said it’s very important at the crosswalks that people always wait for cars to stop and don’t just assume that because you pushed a button and lights are blinking that vehicles will stop.