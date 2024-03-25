Pedestrian Safety Improvements Planned In Downtown Howell

March 25, 2024

Jessica Mathews





Some safety improvements are planned in the City of Howell at various non-motorized pedestrian crossings.



City Manager Erv Suida says MDOT is working on a signalization program so that will be going on around town but the City has received a grant to improve various pedestrian walkways on Michigan Avenue and East Clinton Street, near State Street.



The project consists of improving the crossings with perimeter-lit flashing LED signs as well as modernizing the City-owned traffic light at Michigan Ave and Clinton Streets. There will also be some ADA improvements with ramps.



Suida says the new crosswalks will assist drivers to better see pedestrians crossing Michigan Avenue at Clinton near State Street and provide for safer travel in general.



The exact locations of the crossing improvements are on Michigan Avenue at Higgens, Riddle, Inverness, and Pauline Streets; and on Clinton at the State Street crossing.



The project is expected to be completed this year.



Photo: Google Street View