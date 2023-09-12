Paving Projects Begin This Week In City Of Howell

September 12, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A paving project is scheduled to begin this week in the City of Howell.



It’s said to be a much-needed project that involves the surface rehabilitation of four major streets throughout the City. A construction engineering proposal for the paving improvements was approved at Monday night’s City Council meeting.



Work will be done on Byron Road from Grand River to M-59, North Michigan Avenue from Grand River to M-59, East Sibley Street from Michigan Avenue to South National Street, and West Clinton Street from West Street to Michigan Ave.



City Manager Erv Suida reported that milling work is expected to begin on Sibley Street on Wednesday, followed by paving on Thursday. He said crews will then move to Clinton Street, mill that on Friday, and then pave on Saturday. Depending on how those go, Suida said they’ll do the same type of application on Byron and Michigan Ave.



Suida commented that it’s the perfect timing for the improvements. He noted some blocks are included that were sort-of missed during prior paving years and weren’t grant-eligible. Those include the 100 blocks of Monroe, Summit, and Higgins Streets along North Michigan Avenue.



All work is weather-dependent and notifications will be going out to residences and businesses.



The contractual end date for the project is November 15th, although the work is expected to be completed sooner.



Photo: Google Street View