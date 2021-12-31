Improved City Of Howell Website To Launch In New Year

December 31, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Plans are on track for the City of Howell to launch a new and improved website in the New Year.



Work has been underway to give the website a new look and is progressing well according to City Manager Erv Suida. He told WHMI the new website will have a very fresh look and greater ease of use.



Suida said they hope to release the new website shortly after the first of the year. He says staff has been working on it for about three months and it’s exciting. He said the new site will be more user-friendly, have more abilities, and be more visually stimulating and appealing – adding it will be a good way for the City to communicate with the community.



Additionally, the City is seeking photos from the community and asking that people submit their favorite photos of Howell. The goal is to capture all four seasons, various festivals, the downtown area and others that celebrate and promote the community to use on the new website.