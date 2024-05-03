Memorial Day Parade To Return To Downtown Howell

May 3, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The annual Memorial Day parade will return to downtown Howell.



The Howell City Council recently approved a civic event application for the parade, put on by American Legion Post 141 in a joint partnership with the City.



The parade will take place on Monday, May 27th from 9:30am to 11:30am. It honors those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice serving the nation.



It was noted during the meeting that nothing is changing and the route will remain the same.



Staging is at the First Presbyterian Church and Howell Carnegie District Library, with the parade stepping off at 10am. Stops will be made at memorials at the library and historic courthouse, followed by a ceremony at Lakeview Cemetery. A luncheon is planned afterward at the American Legion Post.



A complete schedule is attached.