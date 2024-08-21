Coating Work Approved For Traffic Signal Poles In City Of Howell

August 21, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Howell City Council approved jazzing up some traffic poles as part of an upcoming signal replacement project with MDOT.



MDOT is in the process of finalizing plans and specifications for a traffic signal replacement project along Grand River through multiple municipalities. That includes replacing all traffic signals in the City, with the exception of the signal at North Michigan Ave and Clinton Street - which is owned and maintained by the City. The City is planning separate upgrades to that intersection at a future date to improve safety and accessibility.



Meanwhile during a project meeting, MDOT asked City staff if galvanized traffic signal poles were acceptable or if it would like them coated black like the ones currently in place. Staff recommended having the poles coated black to match the decorative light poles located near where the new poles will be installed.



Howell Mayor Bob Ellis told WHMI they have a project with MDOT, which is replacing all of the traffic signals. He said the traffic signals are standard galvanized poles that don’t really fit in with their décor. Ellis said they have their iconic lamps with black posts, so they approved applying a black coating to the traffic signals so they better fit with the design of the downtown.



Council unanimously approved a motion to approve the contract with MDOT for the coating work at a cost of $16,000.



Construction by MDOT is currently scheduled to begin in April of 2025 and be completed that October.