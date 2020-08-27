Grand River Resurfacing Project Progressing In Howell

August 27, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A resurfacing project is progressing along Grand River in the City of Howell.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is performing the work, which is being done in zones along Grand River. At Monday night’s virtual Howell City Council meeting, it was reported that paving from M-59 to Highlander Way is now complete.



The contractor plans to work on various items next week that include finishing restoration adjacent to ADA ramps, perform storm sewer work at Court Street and perform repairs near Browning, where voids were found. Joint repairs will also be performed from Highlander Way to National Street. For that, the contractor will work in one lane at a time and maintain two-way traffic. It was noted that will be the same traffic control setup that was utilized when upgrading ADA ramps through the City.