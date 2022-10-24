City Of Howell To Host Master Plan Workshop

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Howell is hosting a master plan workshop featuring various activities next week and stakeholders are encouraged to weigh in on the future vision for the community.



The City has undertaken an update to the municipality’s Comprehensive Master Plan as well as its Parks and Recreation Master Plan. A Master Plan is both a vision for the future and a guide for getting there.



Officials say master planning is a community-driven process that relies on input from residents, landowners, the business community, and other stakeholders to create meaningful policies that reflect the future vision for the City.



The Master Plan Workshop is a multi-day event this week with a variety of activities designed to bring the community together to share their vision for the future of the city.



Community members are encouraged to attend one or more of the activities planned this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Howell Opera House. Those include an open studio to share ideas with city consultants, staff and others; a Family Feud style event between the City Council and Planning Commission; neighborhood roundtables; and a closing presentation with costumes encouraged.



A flyer with more information is attached.