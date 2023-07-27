City Of Howell Debuts New Mascot "Howelly"

July 27, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Howell has a new mascot that’s been busy traveling the world this summer.



“Howelly”, a stuffed animal dog with cool shades, was introduced during Monday night’s City Council meeting.



So far, Howelly has been on vacation in Arizona sightseeing and Tennessee for an off-road adventure. He’s already booked for an island vacation in the U.P., which he left for this week. Howelly will also be going on a sightseeing tour in historic Delaware, an Alaskan cruise, and “glamping” in Colorado.



City Manager Erv Suida said it’s just a fun way for residents to share their vacation experiences and travels with the Howell community. He said Howelly has been received with high regard and “he’s a popular fella” – noting the last family got him some cool sunglasses.



Howelly’s “social calendar” is said to be filling fast. To make a reservation, contact Public Information Officer Kym Lockhart at KLockhart@cityofhowell.org.