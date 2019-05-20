Council Hires MML To Conduct Howell City Manager Search

May 20, 2019

The search process is getting underway to find a new Howell city manager.



Following a presentation on the process, Council approved hiring the Michigan Municipal League to conduct the search for a standard package cost of $17,000. City Manager Shea Charles resigned following a lengthy closed session at the last meeting and Council approved a 12-month severance agreement that includes pay and benefits. Members have been quiet about specifics but Charles later said conversations had been taking place with Council about his future with the City. Based on those conversations, he said they were able to come to an agreement and understanding that a change in leadership would be beneficial for both the city and himself. Charles has served in the position for the past 15 years and said it’s really just a case of it being a good time for transition for both parties. His last day in the office is Friday but his last official day with the City is June 14th. At last night’s meeting, Council appointed DPS Director Erv Suida to serve as interim city manager, through December 31st or until a new manager is hired. It was noted that Suida will be wearing multiple hats but has a great staff and full confidence was expressed.



MML Lead Executive Recruiter Kathie Grinzinger is expected to conduct the search and stated that picking the next manager is probably the most important thing Council will do to establish the future for Howell. She noted that searches are usually a 120-day process but can sometimes take longer based on contract negotiations. Although Council approved the standard contract, some members appeared open to a contract option that would include a community meet and greet event with the finalist candidates who are selected. That would come at an additional $1,000 cost but council has leeway to decide that later in the search process.



Monday marked the final council meeting for Charles. It got a little emotional at the end as Mayor Proctor personally thanked Charles, saying he has been on Council since 2013 and has developed very strong admiration and respect for Charles. Proctor noted a childhood pearl of wisdom imparted by his parents that he says still resonates with him and has really added to how he works and lives. That wisdom was centered on the importance of being able to listen, with Proctor saying “you don’t learn anything by talking – you have to listen to what people are saying, get educated and incorporate that”. Proctor said he has been very fortunate during his career to work with a lot of people from different cultures, countries, ethnicities and every major religion. Proctor said Charles has always been very patient and willing to educate on various issues including relationships between township and cities; the interesting dynamic between the Headlee Amendment, Proposal A and the recession in 2008 and municipal finance – adding the budget and broken state municipal funding system will continue to be a challenge for the City moving forward. Proctor concluded by saying the education he has received from Charles has been invaluable, saying he has learned a lot and “he’s quite a man”. He asked those present to stand and thank Charles for what he has done for the City for the last 15 years. Charles received a standing ovation and commented afterward that it has been an absolute pleasure working with staff and the community. In speaking recently with WHMI and reflecting back on his 15 years with the City, Charles said there has been says a lot of great stuff and great infrastructure work. He says getting through the 2008 recession was a lot of hard work but they were able to maintain a quality community during an incredibly challenging time for everybody – giving further kudos to city staff and all of the hard work done during that time period. As for recent successes, Charles noted national awards received for downtown and some great upcoming projects, including the State Street Reconstruction project that is currently underway. Charles said it’s one of those things in which he has had the opportunity in being with the for 15 years that looking around town there’s a lot of things he can look at that have either come to fruition or are in process and will continue to help make Howell to be a great community.



As for the search process, Proctor told WHMI it’s important they get started right away, saying the MML has a proven track record of finding good candidates. He noted the MML has been successful with the City and found Shea 15 years ago so if they had that kind of success, Proctor says he has full confidence that they can provide a good array of candidates. Suida will serve as interim manager until the end of the year or until the City hires a new manager, at which time he would resume is regular DPS position. Proctor says they wanted to go to the end of the year just because they don’t know how quick the search will be but he is confident the MML complete the process in the 120 days mentioned. He added that the City has excellent staff but the DPS specifically has a lot of good supervisors and has full confidence that if Erv needs any help, he can delegate as needed to get things done. Proctor said it is a tough time for the City and they’ll miss Shea but change is always good for everyone, personally and for an organization so they’re looking to embrace the future and get good city manager – adding if the person is half as successful as Shea has been, he thinks they’re gonna be fine. (JM)