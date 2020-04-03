Names Of Howell City Manager Candidates Released

April 3, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The names of finalists seeking the Howell City Manager position have been made public.



Five candidates were selected by the Howell City Council to interview at a virtual meeting held Monday evening. All five accepted interviews, and the list includes one out-of-state applicant.



Paul DeBuff is the current Director of Administrative Services and Assistant to the City Manager in the City of Celina, Texas. Prior to that, he served as the senior budget analyst for the Town of Addison, Texas. DeBuff is also a certified Government Finance Officer and brings six and a half years of municipal experience.



Annamarie Reno is the current manager in Richland Township, Michigan and brings over 15 years of management and administrative experience in government, along with extensive community involvement. She is also a past clerk/executive officer of Lyon Township.



Mike Womack is an attorney and the current city manager of Cedar Springs, Michigan where he also serves as the zoning administrator/DDA director. He previously held positions within the Lake Orion Village Manager’s office as well as Eastpointe. Womack noted he’s familiar with the City and also has family in the Howell area.



Rik Hayman served for more than six years as the Chief of Staff in Burton, Michigan. He is also currently a public relations consultant and writer, a book and newsletter editor, and a journalist. Hayman also brings a military background having served in the U.S Army and is working toward becoming a Master of Public Administration.



Tracey Schultz Kobylarz has 15 years of experience in local government, including almost 12 as the current Redford Township supervisor. She also served as a township trustee and on the Zoning Board of Appeals. Prior to her time with the township, Kobylarz held a director of human resources position with The Guidance Center in Southgate.



The public interviews will take place during a special virtual meeting of the Howell City Council on April 15th starting at 9am. Information can be found online through the link below.