Library Board Rejects Holkins Lot Offer From City Of Howell

August 17, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A proposal to purchase a vacant lot for a public gathering space project in the City of Howell has been turned down.



The Howell Carnegie District Library Board met last week and voted down proposed purchase agreement for vacant property at the corner of Clinton and Center Streets for $600,000. The 1.6-acre parcel is referred to as the old Holkins Lumberyard lot.



Howell Mayor Bob Ellis told WHMI the City was seeking the property as part of a larger development project and public gathering space. He said the project would be a lot better if they could incorporate that property and 140 spaces so the City offered to purchase it.



Ellis said the City presented a proposal to purchase the property to try to expand parking in the area as they have plans for a larger public gathering space project that would include an ice rink, fire pit feature, a pedestrian mall, and pavilion that could be used year-round for farmer markets and other events.

Ellis said the Library is concerned about their own parking needs and don’t feel the 140 extra spaces would be adequate for them and rejected the offer. He said the City is still hopeful to work something out and talks will be continuing.



Guaranteed parking for the Library was not included in the terms of the City’s proposal – which the City noted during a previous presentation to the board that it was a “flat out” purchase for the appraised price as they desire public parking for the public.



The Library board purchased the property in 2006 to provide parking for patrons.



Library Director Holly Ward Lamb told WHMI “library trustees rejected the proposed purchase agreement from the City of Howell since it did not address the parking needs of library patrons and staff. She said they look forward to meaningful talks with the City to address parking needs and proposed development.