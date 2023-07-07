City Of Howell Looking To Purchase Vacant Holkins Property

July 7, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Howell is looking to purchase long-vacant property from the Howell Carnegie District Library.



Referred to as the Holkins Lot; it’s a downtown block bounded by Walnut, Wetmore, Center, and Clinton Streets. It totals 1.6-acres. The Library owns the western portion of the block, essentially between Center and Walnut Streets, which the City is looking to acquire. The property was previously listed for sale by the Library and talks with different parties have taken place but nothing ever came to fruition. In May, the Library Board reviewed an independent appraisal of the property.



Talks have been taking place over the years with various parties and the City is seeking the property as part of a larger redevelopment grant project. Should that happen, City Manager Erv Suida tells WHMI they have plans for some “incredible improvements” that include a public gathering spot with a pavilion, a potential ice skating rink in the winter, and the addition of 127 parking spots to the downtown area.



Suida said the project would serve as a good opportunity for the various community partners to come together – the City, Library, and DDA/Main Street – to address an area of downtown that it is in desperate need of addressing. He noted it is also one of the City’s identified Redevelopment Ready Community priority sites and it would be nice to see something happen.



Suida noted the Library definitely has some parking concerns as it hosts various events that bring out a lot of patrons. He noted there would be difficulties associated with building a private lot on the property and the City’s proposal would create parking for their patrons, visitors, and staff – as well as the public at large. Suida said they are very fortunate to have the Library as a part of the downtown and feels the Library is also fortunate to have a lot of public parking maintained by the City to use – adding he thinks it would be a benefit for everyone to have the additional 127 parking spots.



Suida noted further the City has had a tent out at special events such as the Farmer’s Market and Food Truck Tuesdays and conducting surveys to gauge what people feel the needs of the community are. He says the top request has been more public gathering spaces downtown, followed by a kayak launch at Scofield Park on Thompson Lake, and more parking downtown. Since the City is already moving forward with the kayak launch, Suida says the property purchase would allow them to address those other two identified needs.



Suida says preliminary discussions have taken place and the City recently submitted a draft purchase agreement for the Library Board to review and offer input. Should something be worked out, a formal purchase agreement would be submitted.



The Library Board will meet on Tuesday night at 7pm.