Council Requesting Governor Remove Library Board Member

December 19, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Howell City Council is requesting the governor remove a library board member due to alleged inappropriate behavior.



At issue were comments and behavior from City Council-appointed Howell Carnegie District Library Board member Anthony Kandt during an October meeting and his depiction of an email he read aloud that was received from Councilwoman Jan Lobur regarding a potential property purchase.



In late November, Council found that Kandt’s behavior was unfit for a City Council-appointed representative to the Library Board. It was stated there were different perceptions but members agreed that Kandt’s behavior was “disrespectful and unprofessional” - with some commenting it was not an isolated incident.



Council then had the option to maintain status quo, adopt a resolution of censure, or refer the matter to Governor Gretchen Whitmer and request Kandt be removed from the board.



At last week’s meeting, Council voted 4-2 to request his removal.



Those voting in favor of the motion were Mayor Pro-Tem Jacob Schlittler, and Council members Erin Britten, Alex Clos, and Luke Wilson. Mayor Bob Ellis and Councilman Nikolas Hertrich voted against the motion and Lobur abstained. Ellis told WHMI those who voted for it thought that there needs to be accountability for Kandt’s actions. He said those who voted against it pointed out that the people who witnessed the behavior had different perceptions and didn’t think it was so egregious to warrant removal.



Lobur read a statement during that meeting, noting the differences of opinion by observers. Per meeting minutes, Lobur expressed forgiveness for Kandt’s actions. She said it was unfortunate that Council has had to discuss Kandt’s behavior, tone, expression, and words; adding that words and actions have meaning and ramifications, especially when appointed to a public position.



At last night’s meeting, City Manager Erv Suida clarified the process moving forward for WHMI. He said the process is pretty clear and simply involves sending a confirmed letter with supporting data to the Governor’s Office and Attorney General for consideration. Suida said there’s not really any timeline for that but they are preparing the letter and statements to send out.



Prior to the initial vote when Council determined Kandt’s behavior was unfit for a council-appointed representative to the board, Kandt provided the following email to the City:



“I have done nothing to warrant what the City of Howell has done or intends. Any representation made to the contrary is untrue. Moreover, the City of Howell has no legal authority to do anything it has done or intends as set forth in your letter. Accordingly, I am limiting my participation to this email”.



WHMI again reached out to Kandt for comment last week, but did not receive a response.