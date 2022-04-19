Drive-Thru Events Set To Pick Up Howell Park Passes

April 19, 2022

Despite the recent snowy weather, warmer days are on the way and two events are set to pick up seasonal park and boat launch passes in the City of Howell.



Howell City residents can now pick up their 2022 Summer Season Park Passes, which are good from Memorial Day to Labor Day for Scofield Park and the boat launch on Thompson Lake.



The City will be holding park pass pickup events on April 25th and May 9th from 4 to 6pm in the drive-thru location of the old bank in the City Hall parking lot.



City residents will need a driver’s license with their current address and a vehicle license plate number to be issued passes.



Member municipalities of the Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority receive discounted passes. City residents receive two free passes good for both the park and the boat launch while Oceola Township residents receive one boat launch pass with a $20 upgrade option. Genoa, Marion and Howell Township residents can purchase an annual pass for $40 each.



Residents in all four municipalities can purchase additional passes for $60 each.



For quick and easy pass pick up, the City is encouraging residents to pre-register by emailing barold@cityofhowell.org.



More information can be found in the “Hot Topics” section of the City website or by calling 517-540-6730.



