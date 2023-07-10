1st Floor Renovations At Howell City Hall Nearing Completion

July 10, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Phase 1 renovations at Howell City Hall are nearing completion.



Staff from the 2nd and 3rd floors have now moved down to the new 1st floor offices, which is where a bank used to be located. The 1st floor now houses the city manager, clerk, treasurer, finance, utility billing, community development, human resources, and IT.



The next phase of the project involves moving the Police Department up to the 2nd floor, which will then allow for Council Chambers to be moved up from the basement to the first floor where the Police Department is currently located.



City Manager Erv Suida told WHMI the 1st floor efficiencies are incredible and there’s much better access for residents, customers, and the public. He says people don’t have to go upstairs anymore for permits or to make payments and can do everything at the one location.



Suida noted another benefit is that they’ll be able to move their voting precinct to the 1st floor, which was on the 2nd floor and elevator-dependent. He said that’s not good for accessibility if something should go wrong with the elevator, especially for those with mobility issues, so moving those operations to the lower-ground level will help.



The bidding process for phase 2-3 is expected to get started in late July or early august.